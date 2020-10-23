A Trilingual, Trigenerational Effort to Tell Stories of the Mayan Diaspora

Since the 1990s, the Bay Area has become one of the epicenters of the Maya diaspora, which includes dozens of different languages and populations from the Yucatan peninsula, southeastern Mexico, Guatemala and Belize. While San Francisco hosts a predominantly Maya Yucateco-speaking population, Oakland has become the home to a large Mam-speaking community, originating from Guatemala.

“In the Maya community everything is passed down orally,” she explains. Cindy only understands a few phrases in Maya Yucateco, but that hasn’t gotten in the way of her connecting with one of her favorite storytellers, her grandmother. “She only speaks Maya Yucateco and her Spanish is at a beginner level so we have a really challenging time.”

“This language is her language for us. It’s always been normal hearing an unknown language and learning words at a young age. To the point that I didn’t realize knowing Maya Yucateco was special, or unique within our community,” Cindy points out.

For Kenny, Spanish and Maya Yucateco would come together without him realizing it. “My mom would tell us Mayan sayings and I thought these were Spanish words. I’d tell them to my other Latino friends and they had no idea what I was talking about,” he says with a laugh.

The two siblings had talked about recording and sharing these stories online to connect the Maya diaspora all over the U.S. and the world. The two make a good team: Cindy is a communications professional and Kenny is a film student at Cal State Los Angeles.

Not satisfied with the Indigenous representation he’s seen in Mexican and Latino films, this would be Kenny’s chance to produce something he’s never seen before. “I am an up-and-coming filmmaker, but not just a filmmaker but a Mexican-American filmmaker, but not just a Mexican-American filmmaker, but an Indigenous Mexican-American filmmaker,” he says

While there’s increasingly more documentaries being released that focus on Maya communities in Latin America, Cindy points out that she’s never encountered a work where both those in front of and behind the cameras are Maya. For her, that marks a big difference on what narratives are developed about Maya populations, including the diaspora.

So the siblings knew they had to center Maya voices every step of the way, even before they started to record. They recruited their dad, who for over the 30 years has lived in San Francisco and formed countless connections within the Maya community in the Bay Area, from those first to leave Yucatan in the 1970s to the most recent arrivals.

The family set out to track down members of three generations. The first arrivals (or “pioneers” as the siblings would call them), then Rafael’s generation that followed, and lastly, the children of these immigrants that have now grown up and started their own lives.

“There are so many of us in San Francisco and I’m always curious, why are we here? How did our community establish itself in the most expensive city?” Cindy asks. While these questions guided their journey, the sibling duo chose to keep their final vision for the undefined.

“I recruited my best friends, Aaron Pham and Leonard Caoili, to help me out with the shoot because they are also filmmakers as well,” Kenny says, “They’d ask me, ‘you don’t have a specific goal in mind?’ And I’d tell them, ‘Nope! We don’t know what they’re going to say but I can tell you it’s going to be worth it 100%!’”

But keepings some things up in the air made it easier for Cindy and Kenny to learn and connect with each of their nine subjects. Turns out that what it means to be Maya changes across language and generations.