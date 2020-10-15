'The National Road' Takes Readers on a Fascinating Trip Through Americana

A chapter called "The Whole Hoop of the World" is Zoellner's quest to climb the tallest point in each of the 50 states, for reasons he "cannot really explain." As a cub reporter in Cheyenne, Wy., he drives a hundred miles to Nebraska's highest point and finds a marker where Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming meet at right angles. This "geometric oddity" strikes him; he realizes Nebraska is purely coincidental: "a trans-Mississippi free state creation of Congress as a failed compromise to head off the Civil War."

Zoellner loses his nerve and doesn't quite make it to the top of Oregon's Mount Hood but does complete the harrowing trip up Idaho's Borah Peak. He visits Louisiana's Driskill Mountain, "a mound of red earth inside a private logging preserve in the piney woods."

Documenting his manic travels risks Zoellner portraying himself as America's Everyman—part cowboy, part Johnny Appleseed. He avoids this fate with insightful and well-crafted prose, along with occasional introspection, including questioning his own arrogance. "Trying to 'write' the world is trying...to own the world: a bit like the original sin of wanting to have the knowledge of God."

Aside from the pleasure of sharing his discoveries from an armchair, readers are offered nuggets of wisdom:

"The summit is not yours. Neither is romantic love, the accomplishment, the dwelling, even your own life. These possessions are not possessions—they pass through you the same as water pouring through fingers...."

On Cape Cod, Zoellner doesn't skirt the white men's betrayal of their Native neighbors. He traces the connections between the outsiders' arrival on the Cape and climate change. "Welcome to Dirtytown," gets us to Ferguson by providing background on the "venomous little towns of St. Louis County."

"Searchlight" provides an intriguing history of Nevada's gambling industry—founded by Angeleno Thomas Hull, who invested in Nevada real estate following Los Angeles' 1938 cleanup of backroom roulette, prostitution, and police corruption. Zoellner's description of 1950's A-bomb tests in the Nevada desert recalls essayist Joni Tevis's terrific collection The World is on Fire, which sets these A-bomb tests in context, recounting them as family entertainment for the locals.

Woody Guthrie could have written the soundtrack to The National Road. Reading it, I recalled an encouraging anecdote from a friend's father who grew up in Devil's Lake, North Dakota during the 1930s and 40s. When asked whether we'd get through today's national divisions, he nodded yes: "When I was a boy, kids from the Swedish church were forbidden to date kids from the Norwegian church. We managed to move past that."

Zoellner sums up America as "a country of destruction and reinvention where the scythe sits on the table next to the blueprint... America is a culture of whereness...this road of constant change is our blotchy and beautiful inheritance."

The National Road is an enthralling journey that proves his point.

Martha Anne Toll just completed 26 years at the Butler Family Fund, a social justice philanthropy. She won the 2020 Petrichor Prize for Finely Crafted Fiction and her novel, Three Muses, is forthcoming in 2022.