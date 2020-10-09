Creepy Kids, a Dark Mansion and '80s Fashion: 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'

Netflix's 2018 series The Haunting of Hill House was a gorgeous ghostly journey that arrived at a too-tidy destination. Based loosely on the Shirley Jackson novel, it chronicled the way violence leaves a hole in the world, and how trauma lingers, shaping memories and sundering families.
It uh ... it was a lot more fun than that sounds, though.
Filled with strong performances and unsettling images both overt (every episode came factory-installed with a jump scare) and subtle (showrunner Mike Flanagan packed the shadows in many shots with barely perceptible ghost-faces—so if you were a chicken (hi!) who sensed a big scare coming and executed your go-to move of averting your eyes to stare into the bottom-left corner of the screen, you'd find a pale eyeless face staring back at you, which: No fair).