Creepy Kids, a Dark Mansion and '80s Fashion: 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'

Which works in the show's favor, as it must be said that Bly Manor just isn't as scary as Hill House was, nor as inventive in its approach to creeping us out. Instead of those silent ghosts lurking in the shadows of many shots, for example, the new installment over-relies on one of the more played out creep-tactics: The bathroom mirror bit.

But that's okay, as the performances are strong enough to generate empathy for the characters' comparatively less-horrific plight. American actress Pedretti seems to be uber-Americanizing her au pair to contrast with the clipped Brits around her by pitching up her voice and over-enunciating her Rs. As young creepy Miles, Ainsworth is tasked with playing wise-beyond-his-years, and manages to do so easily, without a hint of the preciousness that can afflict many child actors. And worries that the series is wasting the talents of the great T'Nia Miller, as Bly Manor's housekeeper, are largely ameliorated when she becomes the focus of a fun, formally inventive mid-season episode.

Besides Pedretti and Thomas, other actors from the Hill House season also turn up as new characters, but it's best not to say which ones, or whom they play.

So no, Bly Manor isn't as chilling as Hill House, but it is ultimately a good deal more satisfying, and it whets the appetite for any future installments—though Netflix's habit of canceling shows after two seasons leaves that future in doubt.

Still though: The Haunting of Usher House? The Haunting of Otranto Castle? The Haunting of Wuthering Heights? The Haunting of Castle Udolpho? Here's hoping.