Chrissy Teigen Sharing Her Miscarriage Agony Will Help Thousands of Women

The misplaced guilt can also be accompanied by shame. Which is not that surprising when one considers how socially conditioned women are to feel shame about our bodies, even under normal circumstances. Shame over their natural functions, shame (for the more religious among us) over their sinfulness and, most of all, shame over their imperfections. When our bodies are anything but perfect, women are taught, you’d better cover up and hide until you fix it.

The photo Teigen posted of herself, broken and in all her grief, was decidedly and refreshingly unashamed. This, she told us with that image, is the aftermath of an accident; a cruel twist of fate; an imperfection that could not be fixed. By posting the picture, Teigen didn’t just face the loss head-on, she asked us to look at it with her. She asked us to understand. And in doing that, she forced America to take a major step forward in destigmatizing pregnancy loss and its aftermath.

Other celebrities have bravely shared their miscarriages with the public before. Beyoncé, Tori Amos and Lily Allen all wrote songs about theirs. Courtney Cox, Sophia Loren and Giuliana Rancic all openly discussed the devastation of their miscarriages. But these stories came later, in a calmer place, after a moment to process, and after the tears had dried.