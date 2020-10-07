Deaf Voters Deserve ASL Interpretation at All Presidential Debates

So where can deaf voters turn for live interpretation of the debates, including Wednesday’s Vice Presidential one? DPAN.tv. The sign language channel livestreamed the Trump and Biden debate, with full ASL interpretation, via its Facebook page. Three interpreters appeared in a vertical stack on the right side of the screen, each individually translating for Trump, Biden and moderator Christopher Wallace, respectively. It was DPAN's second time interpreting debates in a live setting, having done the same in 2016 when Trump and Hillary Clinton went head-to-head.

Perhaps DPAN’s example of how to successfully incorporate ASL into a live broadcast might inspire one of the major television networks to follow suit. Regan Thibodeau, who interpreted for Biden at the first debate, is hopeful. “This is history in the making,” she told the Press Herald. “I am so excited to help advocate for this to become the norm for standardized access in the media.”

Since 2016, Sign Vote—a coalition of 18 organizations for the deaf—has also been pushing for progress. It offers a space for the deaf community to catch up on election news, share opinions, and watch analysis of important campaign events. (Its 9-minute summary of the first debate, provided by The Daily Moth, packed a surprising amount of information into one short YouTube video.) Sign Vote's end goal is to encourage greater participation by the deaf community in elections at every level.

In 2020, Republicans and Democrats opening up debate stages to ASL interpreters isn't just the right thing to do—it's the smart choice. Especially given that the 2016 election was decided by just 80,000 votes in three states. The representative from Bridges For the Deaf said it best in his campaign video last week. "Our community," he said, "is perhaps more significant than has ever been realized.”

Follow DPAN.tv’s Facebook page for updates about the upcoming debate livestreams, including Oct. 7’s Vice Presidential debate. You can also view Sept. 29’s presidential debate in full there, as well as on the DPAN website.