Sir David Attenborough Reaches 1M Instagram Followers in Hours, Breaking World Record

Naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, 94, broke the world record on Thursday for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram, according to Guinness World Records.

Attenborough did it in four hours and 44 minutes.

He beat out the previous record holder, actress Jennifer Aniston, who reached the benchmark in five hours and 16 minutes after joining last October. Attenborough's first post was a short video, little over a minute long.

"I've been appearing on radio and television for the past 60 years," he began. "But this is my first time on Instagram."