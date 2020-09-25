Robert Bechtle, Photorealist Painter of the Everyday Middle Class, Dies at 88

Bechtle dabbled in the expressionism of the day, but eventually forged his own style—or lack thereof. "The realist painting really was a way of saying 'I'm not interested in style,'" he told KQED in a 2004 profile. "This is a no-style way of painting. It just goes back to looking, which is a classic artist's and painter's ploy, to say, 'I just want to look, and observe, and learn.' And it worked."

Beginning in the early 1980s, Bechtle lived in San Francisco's Potrero Hill, where he photographed urban landscapes—hills, concrete walls, backyards—which he would turn into vibrant paintings. As Bechtle's star rose, he accepted offers to teach at UC Berkeley, UC Davis, and San Francisco State University.

Over the decades, his work was acquired in the permanent collections of SFMOMA, the Whitney Museum, the Guggenheim Museum, the Walker Art Center and the Smithsonian. He was the subject of an exhibit at the Oakland Museum of California in 2000, and a highly acclaimed major retrospective at SFMOMA in 2005.

As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, Bechtle died at a Berkeley hospice facility of Lewy body syndrome. Son Max Bechtle told the newspaper that “He just painted what was around him... Nothing fancy, just everyday stuff, but he painted it in intricate detail.”