Rediscovering the Social and Spiritual Legacy of Oakland's Black Jazz Records

Carn and Carvin were all-too-right about their hunch. Russell heard the demo and, rather than send them into the studio to record fuller versions of the music, simply released it as Infant Eyes, one of the first recordings on his new imprint.

Jazz has always been a celebration of Black self-determination, but the jazz recording industry often failed to reflect that priority. Russell and his co-founder, Dick Schory, were among several artists and businessmen eager to challenge the paradigm. They weren't alone—the late '60s and early '70s witnessed a flowering of independent spirit in the jazz community. Collectives sprung up around the country—the Association of the Advancement of Creative Musicians in Chicago (AACM), the Black Artists Group in St. Louis, the Union of God's Musicians and Artists Ascension in Los Angeles all among them—to present and nurture the creation of a new music.

Artist-run labels followed in the same spirit. Sun Ra had created El Saturn Records to release his own work. Betty Carter created Bet-Car for hers. Trumpeter Charles Tolliver and pianist Stanley Cowell formed Strata East as a home for their work and that of their peers. DJ and impresario Jimmy Gray and saxophonist James Branch launched Black Fire Records to document the burgeoning African-American music scene in Washington, D.C. All of these labels captured a moment when Black people—musicians and fans alike—were resisting the definitions that had been imposed on them by white society and creating different sounds of blackness. Black Jazz Records was one of the biggest and most ambitious among them.

Black Jazz was founded in Oakland, also home to the Black Panther Party, an enduring icon of the African-American struggle for self-determination. Russell and Schory ran it from that city until 1975, after having released 20 albums, and in the ensuing 45 years the music has gone in and out of print, admired by jazz-influenced hip-hop artists and DJs and crate diggers everywhere. In late summer, Real Gone Music, an imprint dedicated to reviving lost catalogues of albums, launched an eighteen-month program which will put the entirety of the Black Jazz Records portfolio back in print. The breadth of the work is exceptional; even from an era where musical boundaries blurred, the Black Records sound is unusually diverse. There is classic piano-trio music from Russell, innovative larger-group work by bands like The Awakening and stunning vocal albums by newcomers like Kellee Patterson. Aaron Cohen, author of Move On Up: Chicago Soul Music and Black Cultural Power, wrote of the era: "... it seems like there was a conscious effort to find artists who engaged with the manifold and diverse expressions of African-American music at the time, whether it was more popular leaning or more experimental. Indeed, Black Jazz showed that those impulses need not be mutually exclusive."

The range of recordings in the first batch of Black Jazz Records reissues show this clearly. Carn's Spirit of the New Land has the distinctive style hallmarks of the Black Jazz catalog (Infant Eyes will release in spring 2021). An illustrious ensemble that included Tolliver on flugelhorn, Alphonse Mouzon (who later gained renown with Larry Coryell and Weather Report) on drums and Earl McIntyre, whose credits range from Stevie Wonder to Cecil Taylor, on tuba, all playing Carn originals as well as Miles Davis's "Blue in Green" and Lee Morgan's "Search for the New Land," each with lyrics added by the keyboardist. He said it reflected that it was "a crucial time on Black struggle in America."

The other recordings in the first set of reissues are a dynamic session led by pianist Walter Bishop, with trumpeter Woody Shaw, saxophonist Harold Vick and bassist Reggie Johnson, and a superb recording by the Chicago-based group The Awakening, a band which featured several musicians associated with the AACM there. That latter album begins and ends with recitations of poetry, and in-between features exceptional hard bop-inspired virtuosity. In late September, the label will release Maiden Voyage, the debut recording from Kellee Patterson, who was the first Black woman to compete in the Miss America Pageant.

By 1975, Russell was looking to branch out beyond jazz. He closed Black Jazz Records and launched a new imprint, Aquarican, but managed to release only one album through it (Chyenne's Coming by Chyenne Flower, a jazz-rock group somewhat reminiscent of Tower of Power) before his death in 1981. Although Russell's artists continued to thrive—most notably Jean Carn who, as Jean Carne, had a stellar career as an R&B singer—the music of Russell's Black Jazz Records label has remained obscure, principally known only to aficionados like the DJ and producer Gilles Peterson.Gordon Anderson of Real Gone Music, a nine-year-old company that specializes in reviving vintage catalogs, took an interest in remedying that obscurity. He says that he was motivated in part by the prices Black Jazz Records were fetching from collectors, "here's a label with only 20 records that [were all] very sought after."

But, as the release dates for the first Black Jazz reissues approached, ownership disputes broke out, with several parties claiming rights to the music and Russell's heirs wanting their share, too. As of this writing, there is no legal clarity around the matter; all of the parties are searching for documents to substantiate their contentions. Meanwhile, many of the musicians involved acknowledge that, while Russell presented the label as his, there was doubt that he had funded it himself.

The pending reissues triggered another strong reaction overseas, where concerts were held in advance of the 50th anniversary of the label. Last autumn, there were sold-out shows in Paris and Berlin (a London booking was postponed due to the pandemic). "It was amazing," said Carvin. "Almost 50 years after the release of these records, places were sold out, standing-room-only-type crowds, to hear the music we were making back then." He was also pleased to see that the crowds weren't older people indulging nostalgia, but younger folks discovering the style, too.

In some ways, it's not surprising. The Afro-Diasporic sound of Black Jazz can be found in numerous artists on today's scene: Kamasi Washington, Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings and many more echo both the musical diversity and spiritual aspects of the Black Jazz aesthetic. Cohen agrees with the resonance, noting that artists like Angel Bat Dawid likely heard the music of The Awakening, and that the underlying philosophy from that era has spread far and wide.