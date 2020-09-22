Artists Team up With Critical Resistance to Make Prison Abolition Irresistible

If artworks and abolition seem an unlikely pairing, Ekundayo says you’re just not looking closely enough. “Culture workers have always been part of all movement-making on the planet,” she says. The list of participants in Imagine Freedom: Art Works for Abolition is lengthy and impressive; it includes international art figures like Theaster Gates alongside much-loved Bay Area artists like Sadie Barnette, Lava Thomas and Favianna Rodriguez. And the exhibition (and sale) of works, on view via Artsy Sept. 29–Oct. 13, is just one aspect of an event series meant to educate people about the abolitionist movement as much as it helps fund its future. (Full disclosure: KQED is hosting one of these events.)

There’s plenty of accompanying programming to choose from, so a few highlights:

Making Abolition Irresistible

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 4–5:30pm

Critical Resistance hosts a webinar on abolitionist organizing and art practice, featuring artists and activists Ashley Hunt, Fernando Marti (Justseeds), gloria galvez, kai lumumba barrow (Gallery of the Streets), Kate DeCiccio and Melanie Cervantes (Dignidad Rebelde). The conversation will focus on how artists can center images of freedom and guide others to practice the radical imagination needed to envision a world without prisons. Details here.