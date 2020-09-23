Watch: Marc Maron Having the Same Existential Crises As You (Only Funnier)

The comedian, podcaster and GLOW actor has regularly gone live on Instagram since the start of shelter in place. But whereas Maron's early live sessions were never archived, since mid-July they've been saved to his profile, meaning you can watch whenever the mood takes you. And oh, what a gift that is. Because Maron's curmudgeonly commentary is so consistently dark and cynical, it automatically makes you feel like a sunnier, happier person. (The only time I've seen him truly happy on Instagram was the day he made dry ice in his kitchen.)

More than simple catharsis, though, is Maron's ability to be effortlessly funny about whatever comes up in the chat, however mundane. I already mentioned unfiltered, too, right?

On the bread-baking trend: “It’s so funny. All that has diminished, hasn’t it? All those excited fuckin’ hipster dads. ‘We’re gonna bake!’ What are they doing now? Trying not to kill their family, that’s what they’re doing. ‘I’ve mastered sourdough and my family is dead in the basement!’”