Watch: Marc Maron Having the Same Existential Crises As You (Only Funnier)

Back in April, I wrote about how to go live on Facebook and Instagram without boring everyone. I complained about the all-too-common practice of people hitting the live button and then reading Moby Dick to their cat, or sitting on the couch eating snacks, or casually chatting to their spouse in a directionless manner. I pleaded with a sheltering-in-place America: please stop.
Five months later, I stand by the assertion that nobody should ever go live on social media without first formulating an action plan. But I'd like to amend it now to say that Marc Maron—and only Marc Maron—is exempt from this rule. Marc Maron, it turns out, can do just about anything he feels like, with a combination of being both perpetually annoyed and fearlessly unfiltered.