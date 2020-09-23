I've Supported the Wine Industry for Years. Why Won't it Support Me?

Another telling moment came when I asked my Instagram community: “What local wineries have shown support for Black Lives Matter?” I received multiple mentions of wineries that my followers had felt claimed to support Black Lives Matter, but didn’t in practice. When I tagged these wineries with my followers' responses, offering them a chance to respond, what I got instead were passive-aggressive responses from one winery owner, and then private messages from a “Black man from East Oakland” the winery had sent to me, who they'd worked with in the past, and who told me to remove my content.

Then, the winery asked me if I could lead a videoconference discussion on race with their wine club members, without any compensation offered. After they agreed to set up a call with just me, one-on-one, they continued to read my messages. But wouldn't you know it?

They stopped responding.

To see most of the wineries that I've worked with fail to even acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement tells me that they care more about alienating their consumer base than they care about my life. Perhaps they feel that it would be “too political” a stance to take.

But wine has always been political. It was political during prohibition. It was political when Dry Creek Valley grew mainly fruit trees. It was political when Napa County established its urban growth boundary in 1983. It was political when environmentalists raised issues of water usage and runoff into watersheds. Do not allow misleading rhetoric to trick you into thinking that the wine industry, with all of its lobbying power, is not political. It is. Only what we are seeing here is that the wine industry would like to pick and choose its politics to keep visitors with a certain skin tone comfortable, in a space where the labor of people of color is crucial.

At the majority of lifestyle events I've worked, I have been the only person of color, and the only Black female. So it's hard to witness this conspicuous silence from wineries, just as it's hard to see so much lip service and performance-based allyship.

Performance-based allyship is posting Black Lives Matter content only to Instagram stories, because you don’t want it to ruin your main feed; using a 24-hour window to speak up about injustice knowing it will quickly disappear isn’t speaking up. Performance-based allyship is posting to your Instagram feed but making no real changes in your company's policy, approach to business, or personal daily life. Performative-based allyship is just that: an act.