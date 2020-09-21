On Being the Only One in Fraenkel Gallery’s ‘I’m Not the Only One’

In the second gallery, people give up their activities to lay prone, whether in sex, sleep or death. These photographs can be intimate (Peter Hujar’s portraits of Chuck Gretsch and David Wojnarowicz) or maintain a conceptual remove (Sophie Calle’s photographs of a stranger she invited to sleep in her bed). Adam Fuss’ daguerreotype of an empty mattress and Jason Fulford’s image of a tourist leaning to inspect a display at Pompeii connect the horizontality of the gallery’s works to all bodies’ inevitable conclusion. With Fulford’s image, in particular, I couldn’t help but mimic the pose of the woman getting a closer look at a body cast from hallowed ash. Indeed, we are all bending towards the horizontal. (Such thoughts are closer at hand during the pandemic.)

Lest things get too introspective, the final room of the show zooms back out into a wider world, with human figures dwarfed by natural surroundings. In these works, it is the distances between bodies that become visible, whether in the tiny anonymous print of gray figures on a foggy beach, or in Richard Misrach’s images of Boy Scouts in Nevada’s Pyramid Lake. In Johnnie Chatman’s series of self-portraits, he becomes a silhouette surrounded by both epic and mundane nature. The unseen expanses between these map points (his body, the centrally located pin in each frame) form a network of selves crisscrossing the North American continent. It’s a physical version of what many of us have been doing for some time now: sending written, visual and audio representations of our stationary selves across great distances.

The exhibition’s final work animates that network in the form of Christian Marclay’s 1995 video Telephones. In clips from films, actors move through the steps of a telephone call: dialing a number (remember how long it took to dial 9s on rotary phones?); the ring; the pick-up; the varying greetings (“What!”); talking; listening; the sign-off; the hang-up. Like Marclay's later installation The Clock, Telephones provides fleeting thrills of recognition in familiar scenes and actors, but also dissects the tropes of both movie-making and human conversations. It’s elemental and deeply satisfying, a seven-minute video well worth sitting through twice.

After all, when you’re the only one in I’m Not the Only One, your pace through the exhibition is governed only by Fraenkel’s other appointments and personal whims. It’s reassuring to spend time with a show that attempts to make sense of the current moment, bringing together, like Henner’s video, multiple voices into one asynchronous chorus. Self-guided, lingering according to individual preference and a gentle curatorial nudge, we might even find less repetitive ways for messages to seep into our consciousness.

‘I’m Not the Only One’ is on view at Fraenkel Gallery (49 Geary, San Francisco) and online through Oct. 24. Details here.