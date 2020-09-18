A Night of Storytelling for Black Joy

In 2018, Oakland-based professor and poet Daniel Summerhill led a ten-week writing workshop through Chapter 510 for a small group of youth poets eager to explore the theme of Black Joy. This exploration resulted in the Nomadic Press anthology Black Joy: An Anthology of Black Boy Poems, a moving compendium of what it means to be authentically yourself in a tumultuous time.

The art of telling your personal story through verse is one that likely predates the written word, and Oakland’s penchant for poetry has influenced generations of such storytellers. Through organizations such as Chapter 510, Youth Speaks, and the Oakland Public Library, young poets are able to hone their voices and shape their narratives as part of a welcoming community, hungry for their work. Connecting with this rich legacy of expression through an examination of identity and self-worth was Summerhill’s goal, beautifully realized by his students, and found in the pages of the Nomadic Press publication that resulted.

Now, as a part of California Humanities “Art of Storytelling” series, Summerhill will reunite with two of his students for a virtual panel and poetry performance. Hear what it means to be Black, gifted, and even jubilantdespite the obstacles with Oakland’s 2019 Youth Poet Laureate, Samuel Getachew, and his anthology co-contributor and Hidden Genius project alumnus Elijah Hynson. Also featuring appearances by mentor wordsmiths, including Tongo Eisen-Martin (Heaven is All Goodbyes), Darius Simpson (Conversion Theory), and Vernon Keeve III (Southern Migrant Mixtape).

Event takes place on Thursday, September 24, from 5:30–6:45PM, PDT. info and free registration here.

https://calhum.org/event/artofstorytellingonline_blackjoy/