Ryan Murphy's 'Ratched' Is Pretty, But Makes Almost No Sense Whatsoever

There's a built-in defense against any unease viewers will bump into—a reflexive urge to say, "Look, I get what they're going for"—because the style here is all grand gore and cheerful vulgarity. It's very much like a season of American Horror Story, suffused with Murphy's longstanding fascination with body horror. But here, that fascination has been transplanted into the world of the mentally ill and the literally sickening treatments to which they've been subjected over decades. And really ... why? It is one thing to know about the brutality and human rights violations that resulted in icepick lobotomies and trepanning and submersion in freezing or very hot water to "treat" everything from hallucinations to homosexuality. But using explicit images of those things in this context—where there is also a shocking amount of blood and gore of other kinds—seems uncomfortably close to mere exploitation, making a spectacle of atrocities that don't deserve to be treated as spectacle.

Few of the other characters shed much light on Mildred's story. Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Hanover is often more interesting than Mildred is, but his story eventually devolves into absurdity. Sharon Stone is swanning around with a monkey on her shoulder, playing the be-caftan-ed role in this production that Jessica Lange usually plays in Murphy's stuff. But because she's shoehorned into the story, the character is more shoulder-monkey than human. Judy Davis is terrific as Mildred's initial adversary, Nurse Bucket, who at first is the ice-cold authoritarian Ratched is in Cuckoo's Nest. But just like Mildred herself, Bucket experiences personality swings between cruelty and kindness that don't follow any discernible pattern except what's needed to further the plot. The same goes for Finn Wittrock's Edmund, who has come to the hospital after murdering a bunch of priests (would you like to guess whether you'll get to see these murders in great detail?), and who seesaws between embodiment of evil and wounded victim.

The whole thing just doesn't make any sense, and the more you think about it, the sillier it is. (Why can a patient institutionalized as "criminally insane," who's shackled at all times, suddenly ... attend a hospital dance that has one security guard? These things are troubling.)

Ratched is, however, visually arresting. The use of color, in particular, is as breathtaking and inventive as any design you'll find in television or film, and it's almost worth watching this absurd series just to enjoy it. It is the deep blues of this institution that play off the pale colors we know from most hospital shows. But it's everything else as well. It's this stunning shot of Sophie Okonedo—who plays a patient who disassociates—simply sitting on a couch. The pink, the green of the sofa and the green of the carpet and the green in the skirt (all different but unified in an unexpected way), the blue curtains that bring in the hospital.

It's this shot of the staff, with uniforms that have that deep hospital tone, but also are touched with a paler blue-green, all standing on a copper carpet.

It's this meticulous composition—coppers and peaches in the foreground, blues further back, with Mildred in black in the middle.

This series would make a stunning book of photographs, and production designer Judy Becker, locations manager Robert Foulkes, and costume designers Lou Eyrich and Rebecca Guzzi deserve great credit for creating an impeccable world that deserved to have much more interesting things happen inside of it.