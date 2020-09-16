Queer Heroes Fight a Repressive Regime in the Dystopian Comic ‘SFSX (Safe Sex)’

“Writing SFSX was definitely a project of combining this political subtext that I am very passionate about with all these really fun genre devices,” Horn says. “How would these people that are based on very real, modern archetypes deal with these kind of fucked up, scary situations?”

It would only be a minor spoiler to say that the Party employs no soft tactics in their aim to realign subversives (including The Dirty Mind’s founder, Jones) with their religious dogma. People are tortured, forced to turn against each other and renounce their values in a visceral take on sexual violence. The Party’s one-dimensional, anti-glamorous, anti-trans view of feminism also contends that “sex was always an empty promise, a carrot on a stick…which led to toxic masculinity, domestic violence and assault weapon massacres.” By making the Party's philosophy so stringent, Horn makes a direct critique of monolithic, outdated views of feminism, which has a history of rebuking sex work.

SFSX, as a whole, combats these ideas in real life by showing varied sexuality, opening up nuanced discussions about feminism and tackling cultural erasure head-on. The comic shows queer couples making love, large kinky play parties and even hetero couples using sex toys—the latter of which was the subject of attempted censorship by early editors.

“That different forms of pleasure are often not available in heteronormative conventions of sexuality is a problem of representation; it's a problem for how we learn about sex through storytelling,” Horn says, adding that she has had an immensely positive experience with Image Comics. “There's only so much that you can learn, even in good sexual education, about what sexuality can feel like, about the human element, about the experience of pleasure, about creativity… the relationship between sex and love and intimacy and commitment. That experience with the vibrator censorship taught me that you don't even actually have to do anything that seems that extreme for people to start to try to suppress it.”

SFSX, then, is presented in colorful, kinky defiance of much of the gatekeeping Horn has encountered when writing about sex workers and sexuality. Eric Stephenson, Image Comics’ publisher and chief creative officer, says he was proud to publish SFSX. "It's vital for art to challenge our notions of what is acceptable, both in terms of content and cultural norms, and comics have tended to be at the forefront of those efforts,” he tells KQED.

SFSX is far from the only comic tackling sexuality with humor and insight: Image also publishes the exploitation nod Bitch Planet, a supernatural comedy called Sex Criminals and the epic space opera Saga, which Horn feels “most emboldened and influenced by. It's about so much more than sex, but the characters have desire. Sexuality plays a role in their intimate relationships, in their trauma.”

Sexuality also plays a role in friendship, and the creation SFSX is a community effort. Queer artists and sex workers such as Alejandra Gutierrez were brought in as collaborators, while fellow San Francisco comic creator Justin Hall was interviewed for the “backmatter”—a zine-like section at the comic’s end that also features photos, a playlist and fan messages. “I wanted to give SFSX as much accurate specificity as possible,” Horn says. “Being able to work with people where you are talking about all of these fetishes, identities and frames of spaces and you don't have to code switch or translate is so valuable. So I feel really proud of the team that we've built.”