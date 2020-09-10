‘Blindspotting,’ the TV Show, Coming to Starz

Good news for those who loved Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal’s Oakland-set 2018 film Blindspotting: it’s turning into a TV show—and picking up right where it left off.

Starz has greenlit a series expanding on the film, this time focusing on the character Ashley (played by Hamilton star Jasmine Cephas Jones), longtime partner of and co-parent with Casal’s Miles. What slim information we have on the show’s premise is that when Miles is suddenly incarcerated (hmmm, sounds likely), Ashley is forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.

The ensuing half-hour dramedy will feature Ashley navigating “a chaotic and humorous existential crisis,” according to Variety. The show will remain set in Oakland; Diggs and Casal will write and executive produce the series, with Casal serving as showrunner. Jones will also produce the show in addition to starring in it.

Word’s still out whether the series will actually be filmed in Oakland, but Diggs and Casal’s joint statement made one thing clear: “The soundtrack will indeed slap. OH BOY!”