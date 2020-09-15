Your Memories of the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster

On the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, households and classrooms across America excitedly awaited the launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger. The much-hyped mission was particularly notable for its team of unusually relatable astronauts—in particular, schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe. When the shuttle exploded 73 seconds after takeoff, it prompted an outpouring of grief that few who lived through it will ever forget.
For many, the accident was a wound to America during a time of historically high levels of patriotic confidence. In an address to the nation after the accident, President Ronald Reagan imbued his tribute with the nobility and higher calling that the nation had already come to associate with the astronauts. "We will never forget them," he said. "Nor the last time we saw them this morning, as they prepared for the journey, and waved goodbye, and slipped the surly bonds of Earth to touch the face of God.”
The tragedy was found later to be caused by the failure of O-ring seals in the right solid rocket booster. After the accident, the shuttle program was suspended for almost three years.
For new generations living in a post 9/11 world, it can sometimes be difficult to comprehend the sheer emotional impact that the Challenger disaster had—not just on America, but internationally as well. Now, Netflix and executive producer J.J. Abrams explain and analyze the disaster and its impact with a new four-part documentary series premiering Sept. 15, Challenger: The Final Flight.