Your Memories of the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster

Before the premiere, KQED Arts gathered first-person perspectives from 10 people whose childhoods were impacted by the tragedy.

Ned Raggett was aged 14 and in San Diego:

"I had finished my English midterm early and I was in the library. [A teacher] came in with a grave look on her face and said something about what had happened and I did not believe it. After that, the day is a blur lost in time—but it was a grim one. The whole run-up from Christa McAuliffe getting the spot on the shuttle to the rolling aftermath is a fraught experience that still lingers heavily in the memory."

Alexis Arenas was aged 9 and in Baltimore:

"Christa McAuliffe was like a rock star. A teacher in space! They had built her up to hero status. My younger sister and I were home due to a snowstorm and we were so excited to see the Challenger launch. Our mother quickly shut off the TV. The pall that struck us, and the nation, is something we didn’t see again until 9/11. But there was comfort in being so united in grief. My two sons now attend an elementary school named after [one of the Challenger astronauts] Dr. Ronald McNair. The whole school has a space theme. It’s wonderful to see his memory is not lost to the annals of time."

Paul Cox was 12 and in Huntsville, Alabama:

"I was home with a pretty significant case of chicken pox. I remember my mom coming into my room crying. The next few months were really tense, because my dad was one of the thousands of aerospace engineers who worked on the shuttle. Specifically, he worked on the solid rocket boosters. When it was officially blamed on a bad O-ring there was much relief, because that was the domain of an entirely different company than the one he worked for. But I've never really talked with him about that time as an adult. I imagine he was sick with guilt for weeks and weeks."

Erika Skinner was 8 and in Ellicottville, New York:

"My class watched it live. Our teacher quietly turned off the TV and we didn't discuss it. It was bewildering. I want to say we eventually talked about it. Maybe the following day? But in the immediate aftermath I think all the adults were so shocked and unprepared that they just went through the motions for the rest of the day. Everyone just went numb. I remember thinking that because no one was making a big deal out of it that maybe I imagined what I saw. That maybe I misunderstood it and that's just what it looks like when a shuttle is launched and everyone is fine."