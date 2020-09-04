'Sometimes, It Takes Time': Erina Alejo, the Third-Generation Renter





Below are lightly edited excerpts of my conversation with Erina Alejo.

Pen: What's the value of taking photos of the same object over and over? I know it's a matter of noticing small differences, but what does that mean? These subtle changes – what do they actually tell you?

Erina: It's not noticeable across two days that I take a picture of the same trashcan. I can relate it to, say, listening to the same song in different parts of my life, or across seasons. My relationship with that song and those lyrics change. And it's same for the trashcan. There's a lot of resilience and power in sitting and listening and watching – which my work is about. I'm not a photographer that puts out my work all the time. I'm really slow. There's a certain timing to when I realize the relevance of a particular photo or a series.

Pen: I got to ask, how is it even possible in this day and age that you can have patience and not post a photo right after taking it? How do you hold on to the photos? How did you develop that practice?

Erina: Sometimes it's just the issue of being a packrat and realizing that, "Oh, my goodness, I have so many archives". I think in the long term of how the impact of something that I'll post will be understood, and how it will be perceived over time. While I do have folks who are like "Erina, where's the picture you took of us at a community action like five years ago?" I have it. I'm learning how – as an archivist (and I do want to go to school for library sciences) – how do we take time and put grace and care and to how we tell stories. And, sometimes, it takes time.

