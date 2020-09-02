Death is All Around in 2020. What Can We Do?

And I asked parent-Twitter if they had made it through this year without crying in front of their kids. The underlying notion being: crying is often the manifestation of the sadness that comes with the mourning process; and maybe even connected to further acknowledgement of your own mortality—which is a hard discussion when you’re looking in the face of your offspring.

I got hella responses to my somewhat rhetorical question. Just about every answer was "no." People without kids said they teared up in front of their pets. Some folks said they cried for the first time last week.

But overall, a lot of people openly acknowledged being sad. And with deaths in this country through the roof, I'd be a fool to think I'm the only one grieving.

I needed some advice from a pro on this topic. Enter Angela Hennessy, a visual artist and associate professor at California College of the Arts, where she teaches classes on "cultural narratives of death and contemporary art." When asked how she identifies herself, Hennessy says, "I'm a survivor."

In 2015 Hennessy was shot in the midst of trying to stop an assault. She tells me she's been thinking about her own mortality ever since.

"Being aware of one's mortality, and to let that impact the decisions we make on the day-to-day basis, that's normal," says Hennessy. "That knowledge has an impact on how you look into a loved one's eyes."

Hennessy says that people on their deathbed don't question if they did "all the work" they were supposed to; they question if they loved, and if they were loved. "Death has a way of resetting priorities," says Hennessy, lightening the tone of the conversation.

So are we, collectively, having a massive resetting of priorities right now?

Given this year's public response to the systematic and individualized disregard for the lives of humans who are different than those who've traditionally held power in this land called America, it's clear something is changing.

A metaphorical death, of sorts. And a new beginning? I hope so, and Hennessy somewhat agrees. But she notes that it leaves the question: if we're living at a time when there is great transition, be it social change or people individually changing en masse, what's our responsibility?

"That's what I'm asking myself all the time," says Hennessy, noting that in effort to find the answer, she often turns to rituals, altars and verbally acknowledging those who've passed.

"Death is everywhere, all the time. But we've got to see it," says Hennessy. She uses the lifecycle of plants to exemplify the presence of death. At the same time, plants show us the presence of life as well. And that aids her understanding of how to proceed in this world. Hennessy, a painter, says, "That's why I choose the color palettes I do—to engage with my ancestors. To let them know I'm here." She tells me, "Some people run towards death, some people run away from it."

Death is a part of life. That's not a new concept to me, but it's maybe something I'd forgotten because of the overwhelming amount of deaths in my circle this year. But I know balance exists in this universe.

Evidence isn't just in Angela's comments. It's in the report from the CDC that even with the high number of deaths in the United States this year, the amount of babies born will be greater than the number of people who pass. And that trend is expected to continue for some years to come.

It's comforting to know the cycle of life is doing as it should. It's reminiscent of that scene in Black Panther, when King T'Chaka spoke to his son King T'Challa from the afterlife: