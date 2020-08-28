March on Washington 2020 Draws Thousands of Peaceful Protesters

Today, to mark the 57th anniversary of 1963’s iconic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, thousands are once again marching through the nation’s capital to protest racial injustice.

The Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks was first announced by Reverend Al Sharpton at George Floyd’s funeral in June. Sharpton organized the march alongside the National Action Network and arrived with the family of Breonna Taylor. The families of Floyd, Jacob Blake, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and Botham Jean are also in attendance. Today also marks the 65th anniversary of Emmett Till’s murder.

Protesters started gathering at the Lincoln Memorial at 7am ET and speeches began a few hours later. The march later moved towards the Martin Luther King memorial—only fitting for the anniversary of his “I Have a Dream” speech. Martin Luther King III was also in attendance, calling on marchers to “become the heroes of the history we are making.”