'Class Action Park' Remembers the Perils of a Really Good Time

Because the people who remember Action Park want you to know it wasn't all bad.

There is, you see, that giddy nostalgia—even a genuine, rollicking humor—in the recollections of parkgoers and employees about what it was like to visit a water park essentially built to be out of control. They say it was wild, it was exciting, it was a place to test your courage. It was fun and weird, and kids ran it without much adult supervision. People drank too much and crashed sleds and fought and, yes, they got hurt, but in its own way, it was a really good time. That's what they all say. That's why Jimmy Kimmel and Johnny Knoxville are grinning in a piece of old footage where they're chatting about how dangerous everything was. It wasn't some secret, underground den of iniquity, either: MTV filmed an episode of Headbangers Ball there with Alice in Chains. There were TV commercials. Its dangers got written up in the paper—which, of course, made kids want to visit even more.

That's why the filmmakers were so smart to turn to one of our great cultural commentators on comedy/tragedy juxtapositions: comedian Chris Gethard. Gethard has done comedy about his own suicide attempt and, as it turns out, he was an avid attendee at Action Park (he even talked about it on his 2019 album Taylor Ham, Egg and Cheese, which is entirely about New Jersey). His descriptions of what the rides were like are uproariously funny, but more than any of the other people interviewed, he reckons with the limitations of nostalgia for the childhood risks you took, even if you had fun. More than anyone, he's willing to say that the fact that something was fun, that you smile and laugh when you remember it, doesn't mean it's good that it happened. He talks, with admirable directness, about the fundamental conflict between how things feel when they happen to you and how you look back at them later, and that applies to a lot more than just dangerous amusement parks.

I don't know that anyone else could have brought the perspective to this that Gethard does. Everyone else who isn't directly a victim of the park's dangers comes off as perhaps a touch too glib, a little too impressed with the bad-assery of it all, a little too willing to sound convinced that it was a good thing that kids weren't so soft back then. Because, yes, you do get some of the expected comments about how kids aren't allowed to ride their bikes 15 miles each way to a water park anymore, and how in the 1980s, "we" as teenagers were carefree and happy (take note: "we," as always, is not applicable to everyone). But it's Gethard who's the most determined to hold in his head simultaneously the appeal of nostalgia and its traps. It's his commentary that can comfortably live beside both the reminiscences of the people whose memories of Action Park are mostly funny and the interview with the mother of one of the boys who died there.

They hit the sweet spot with this movie, in that it's a film that will work for people who knew all about Action Park (or Class Action Park, or Traction Park, or another of its nicknames), but also for people who didn't, really. There's plenty of retracing of the park's rocky, slippery steps, but also a lingering, underlying quandary with broad application: "How do I put context around this experience that I enjoyed, but that I almost certainly would not have had in a better-run world?" Or perhaps, "How do I make peace with having enjoyed something that hurt people, but not because of anything I did?"

It's a great story, well told. And while there are threads that could have been more thoroughly pursued (particularly allegations about Mulvihill's influence on local politicians, who had known about the park's safety record for years), what emerges is both a solid history of the park and a surprisingly thoughtful piece about how we contextualize our own childhoods.