The most memorable (and meme-able) moment at this year’s RNC undoubtedly belonged to former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. Don Jr.’s girlfriend hit the podium, screamed into the void, then damn near broke the internet.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Used to Be Married to Gavin Newsom and Twitter Has Feelings
After Googling Guilfoyle’s name, ripples of shock made their way across social media as people discovered she had once been married to California Governor Gavin Newsom. The two were a San Francisco power couple during their 2001–2005 marriage, while he served as mayor and she acted as Assistant District Attorney.
On finding out this news, the internet was shook.
Ever since, folks in the know have been gleefully sharing this iconic photo:
And musing about how Newsom must feel:
Guilfoyle did not speak favorably of California in her speech, despite originally hailing from San Francisco. “Just take a look at California,” she yelled. “It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation, and immaculate environment, and the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets, and blackouts in homes.”
At a press conference yesterday, when Newsom was asked about that part of his ex-wife’s speech, he exercised a great deal of restraint. “This may leave you wanting,” the governor said. “Let me just extend appreciation for your effort to get my response, and respectfully defer to the next question.”