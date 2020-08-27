Kimberly Guilfoyle Used to Be Married to Gavin Newsom and Twitter Has Feelings

Guilfoyle did not speak favorably of California in her speech, despite originally hailing from San Francisco. “Just take a look at California,” she yelled. “It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation, and immaculate environment, and the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets, and blackouts in homes.”

At a press conference yesterday, when Newsom was asked about that part of his ex-wife’s speech, he exercised a great deal of restraint. “This may leave you wanting,” the governor said. “Let me just extend appreciation for your effort to get my response, and respectfully defer to the next question.”