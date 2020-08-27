Unsurprisingly, a Feminist City is Actually a Better City for All

For readers unfamiliar with her academic discipline, Kern defines geography not as marking spots on a map but rather the human relationship to the environment. But problematically, geography is a discipline built on patriarchal ideas of conquest and imperialism. And in a modern world, continuing to uphold the white, male, able-bodied status quo makes it impossible to create equal access to shared spaces. As a sub-discipline, feminist geography exists to reimagine these foundational principles and focus on the values of inclusive, intersectional urban planning and design.

Kern blends her academic research with personal experience to explore why, as her mentor Gerda Wekerle once declared, “A woman’s place is in the city.” Kern notes that since her earliest years exploring major cities like London, New York and Toronto, her experiences, whether delightful or dangerous, have been “deeply gendered.”

Feminist City enters an ongoing conversation with popular contemporary work that celebrates women’s urban lives, such as Lauren Elkin’s Flâneuse: Women Walk the City in Paris, New York, Tokyo, Venice, and London. As an academic survey of sorts, Kern’s book also explains bedrock policies and theories that make possible nonfiction narratives such as urban walker-thinker Vivian Gornick’s meditation on walkabouts and urban friendship, The Odd Woman and The City.

But Kern’s in-depth primer on urban issues covers far more than walking. “As a woman, the privilege of being able to mind my own business is a rare one,” she writes, outlining the ways built environments cause many women to experience the exhilaration of anonymity and discovery, and the fear of unwanted attention and touch. A number of the universal themes she touches on will no doubt feel deeply personal to those of us in the Bay Area, such as the decline of lesbian spaces like bars and bookstores, a loss many here feel acutely.