‘The New American’ Tells a Story of Migration Rooted in Firsthand Accounts

At its center of the novel is Emilio, a 21-year-old Guatemalan desperately trying to get back home to his family in Berkeley. He has lived in America his whole conscious life, goes to UC Berkeley and only learns as a teenager that he is undocumented—a “Dreamer” who was brought into the U.S. as a child by his parents. After a stroke of unfortunate luck, he is deported, and his entire world suddenly vanishes.

But we only gather Emilio’s history slowly. Marcom grounds the book in the linear trajectory of migration. We learn of Emilio’s former life in bits and pieces, the same way he meets other travelers along the way, learning their stories in rough shades. Each backstory is invariably tinged with tragedy, suffering and desperation, circumstances that drove the characters out of their homes in countries like El Salvador and Honduras, where the homicide rates are among the highest in the world. As they make their way to the American border, there are only new perils.

Marcom, whose work has often been experimental, says the great difficulty of the book was writing with simplicity, tracking plainly the harrowing trials of the journey—kidnappings, rapes, the persistent threat of violence.

“All the characters are fictional and [Emilio’s] journey is also a fiction,” Marcom says, “but all of the details, the things that happened to him—it’s because I knew they happened to somebody or somebodies, either through research I was doing, interviews I was finding [or] some things I learned from interviewing people myself.”

These realities are eye-opening to read now, particularly amid the ongoing crisis at the border, but when Marcom wrote the book in 2012, the national conversation around immigration was much quieter, the context far less understood. For years, Marcom could not sell the book to publishers, until Simon & Schuster picked it up in 2018, against the backdrop of President Trump’s family separation policy at the border.

In the years between, Marcom, looking for an alternative means to tell this story, started New American Story Project, an oral history series that interviews undocumented teenagers who have traveled as unaccompanied minors from Central America to the U.S.