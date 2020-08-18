The two where that wasn’t the case? In 1996, Bob Dole raised $144 million and still lost to Bill Clinton, who raised $123 million during his successful campaign for a second term as president.

The other instance was the last election, in 2016, when Hillary Clinton raised $585 million. She still lost to the current president, Donald Trump, who reported $350 million during that campaign.

Since 1980, eight out of ten elections have gone the way of the candidate who raised the most money. One of the times this didn’t hold true, the two candidates’ financial situations were fairly close. And the other time, where a woman candidate raised a lot more than a man candidate but still lost the vote, speaks to another set of elements that keep this American machine running.

As of June 30, the most recent info listed on the FEC’s site, Donald Trump raised $342.7 million this go-round. Biden wasn’t too far behind, reporting $278.9.

After the announcement that Kamala Harris would be Biden’s potential VP, Biden’s senior advisor Symone Sanders excitedly tweeted that the campaign had gained $26 million in 24 hours. Over the weekend, The Washington Post reported that that number became $48 million shortly after.

Where’d it come from? Tech money? People who support law enforcement? Never Trumpers? Individual donors who identify with Harris?

What do the Biden-Harris supporters look like? And what are they talking about?

M

y screen time shot by 25% last week as I read stories, listened to interviews and eavesdropped on social media conversations.

I read the piece penned by lawyer and writer Derecka Purnell, about the nuances of defending Harris’ identity as a woman of color and still critiquing her politics. I listened to the conversation between Marc Steiner and UC Berkeley Professor Brandi T. Summers, discussing how Harris’ seemingly progressive steps are contradicted by her past actions—like criminalizing parents of chronically absent students during her time as California attorney general.

I took in Shawna Mizelle’s CNN piece, noting Harris continues a legacy of notable legislators who’ve attended our shared alma mater, Howard University.

Have you read Ashley Reese's Jezebel article? I have. It does a quality job of dispelling conservative lies (that Kamala wasn't born in the U.S.) and simultaneously calling out liberals who go overboard in Kamala support—I cough-laughed when I saw the post putting Harris’ name next to Harriet Tubman’s and Sojourner Truth’s.

I found Malaika Jabali’s short Twitter thread about Biden and Harris’ noteworthy support from billionaires, citing articles from Forbes and Business Insider, and leaving me with the question: whose agendas do you think they’ll be pushing?

I watched the exchange between San Francisco cannabis advocate Nina Parks and police abolitionist Equipto as the two debated whether it’s possible for Harris to redeem herself after her pro-incarceration term as a San Francisco’s district attorney, in addition to her views on Israel.

In similar fashion, I snooped on the Twitter conversation between journalist and author Shane Bauer and Rolling Stone writer Jamil Smith, in which Bauer questioned Harris’ lack of action during years of complaints against the Vallejo Police Department while she was the California attorney general.

While walking my beat, virtually, I found an interesting thread from four people who’ve had their lives impacted by the justice system.