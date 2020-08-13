Mark Kozelek, of Sun Kil Moon and Red House Painters, Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Warning: This article contains descriptions of alleged sexual assault and misconduct.
Three women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against musician Mark Kozelek, who frequently performs as Sun Kil Moon. The accusations were published by Pitchfork on Thursday in a report by Amy Zimmerman.
When reached by NPR, a representative responded that Kozelek was not available to comment on the allegations. In its piece, Pitchfork reported that it reached out to Kozelek and his representatives over a dozen times over a period of months seeking comment, and that none of its messages were returned.