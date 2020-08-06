Watch Golden Girl Rue McClanahan's Hilarious 1990 Videos About Pet Care

If you're one of the thousands of humans across America who have taken on a pet during shelter in place, adjusting to living with your new animal friend doesn't involve a very steep learning curve. Animals are awesome, and shelters tend to explain basics to you before you leave with a new foster or adoption.

In 1990, however, it was apparently left up to Rue McClanahan—then at the peak of her fame playing Blanche Devereaux in The Golden Girls—to make instructional VHS presentations about how to take care of cats and dogs.

In both The Dog Care Video Guide and The Cat Care Video Guide, McClanahan, whose Blanche was a refreshingly sex-positive TV icon for older women, is accompanied by a British veterinarian named Dr. David Griffiths. And, let me tell you, the sexual tension between these two is electric. Just look at this supercut from The Dog Care Video Guide:

These two immediately get down to business in The Cat Care Video Guide as well. McClanahan promises to explore “the mysterious inner workings of the feline mind,” while Dr. Griffiths purrs, “I’d be happy to have my brain picked by such an enchanting woman.”