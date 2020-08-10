Two Greats’ Posthumous Album Bridges Generations of Bay Area Jazz

“Until he left the planet, I was with Sun Ra,” Gale told me in a 2002 interview. “He had a special place for me in the Arkestra, and whenever he came to California he’d call and say, ‘Come and play.’ I stayed in touch with Cecil Taylor too. He’s an Aries, fire, and I’m a Leo, fire, and all the cats in his band were stretching. I learned a lot of things from Cecil. How to structure your ideas, how to write them out.”





Gale came to the Bay Area in 1972 for an artist-in-residence stint at Stanford University. After the semester, he ended up settling with his family in San Jose. He spent a lot of his time bringing music education programs into schools around the region, and for two decades produced an annual concert in San Jose for world peace that attracted musicians representing numerous styles and traditions.

“When I first settled out here people kept saying to me, ‘You should be up in San Francisco, that’s where the jazz scene is,’” Gale said. “I’d say, ‘There’s a highway that takes me right up there, and to Oakland and Berkeley too.’ I’m involved in stuff all over the Bay Area, but some of the most rewarding work has been in the schools, opening up doors for young people to express themselves.”

Lasha was one of players drawn into Gale’s orbit, performing often in the trumpeter’s band from the 1990s on. He was part of an extraordinary cadre of Black musicians from Fort Worth, Texas, and he spent his formative years performing alongside fellow I.M. Terrell High School students such as clarinetist John Carter, alto saxophonist Ornette Coleman, drummer Charles Moffett and saxophonists Dewey Redman and King Curtis. They were all steeped in blues and gut-bucket R&B. But except for Curtis, who earned fame for his work on R&B, soul and rock ‘n’ roll hits, Lasha’s classmates became leading figures in the movement often called free jazz.

Like Coleman, Lasha moved to Los Angeles for several years in the 1950s, a period when he also spent some time in San Francisco. He made his mark with a series of classic albums, starting with his 1962 Contemporary release The Cry! which featured his luscious flute work and the scorching alto sax of Sonny Simmons (another under-sung jazz explorer who spent many years in the Bay Area). In 1970, his Firebirds band with Simmons, Fort Worth drummer Charles Moffett and vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson played a series of riveting concerts in California, recording live albums at the Monterey Jazz Festival and the Berkeley Jazz Festival. Lasha ended up moving to Oakland and started investing in real estate, living in a house behind the Claremont Hotel with his wife and nine kids.

He hadn’t been recording much when Eric Moffat brought him and Gale into the studio session that turned out to be his valedictory statement. “He passed away early December and it was a shock,” Moffat says. “His playing was so strong during that session. He’s a badass and he brought it.”

Oakland-reared drummer Darrell Green, a close musical confidant of Howard Wiley now based in New York City, provided the pulse, and Broun Fellinis’ tenor saxophonist David Boyce served as a generational and stylistic bridge between the rising East Bay contingent and the avant-garde lions. At the center of the action was bassist Marcus Shelby. Playing in the trumpeter’s band at the time, he connected Moffat with Gale and Lasha.

Each of the six musicians contributed a tune, hence the album’s title 6X6. With the election only days away, a sense of optimism filled the room. Gale kicked off the session with a blazing piece that’s part chant and part joyous conflagration, “This is for Obama.” Moffat recalls that Gale introduced a horn riff and then kept increasing the tempo. “They finally hit this rhythm, and did that song in one take,” he says. “Prince just turned the temperature way up and everyone rose to it. They played that for over 10 minutes and I thought we were done for the day. Where are you going to go after this? But we got five more great songs.”

Lasha took the reins on the next number, a baritone sax-powered Ellingtonian ballad called “Birds Brilliant Colors.” Shelby followed with a lovely piece inspired by his daughter, “Kennedy’s African Playground.” As thrilled as he was to be recording with two pioneering masters, Shelby recalls that it was Boyce’s presence at the session that made it special for him.