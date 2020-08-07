Outside Lands Goes Virtual With a Digital Music Festival

Outside Lands, one of San Francisco’s most popular music festivals, has been postponed to 2021—for obvious reasons. But for eager fans who can’t wait to see Lizzo, the Strokes and Tame Impala in Golden Gate Park next summer, the fest hosts a digital event on Aug. 28–29 via Twitch. It’ll have live performances, archival footage of past headliners, artist interviews and a small business showcase. The lineup has yet to be announced.

This year's online version of Outside Lands is called Inside Lands, which is also the name of a popular Zoom party that’s been going on since the start of California’s shelter-in-place orders in March.

Outside Lands joins a spate of large-scale music festivals that have gone digital as the fate of California’s concert industry hangs in limbo. Hardly Strictly, also a fan favorite that happens annually in Golden Gate Park, will have an online event in October and has launched a COVID-19 relief fund for artists.