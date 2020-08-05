Neil Young Sues to Stop Trump Campaign from Using His Songs

One of America's most beloved musicians, Neil Young, has filed a civil lawsuit against President Trump's reelection campaign. Young's mission: to get Trump supporters to stop rocking out to "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" at his campaign events and rallies.

The copyright infringement lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in New York, was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter and is available to read in full on Young's website.

This is not the first time that the Canadian-born Young has complained about Trump's use of his songs for political ends. In 2016, Young was among a long list of artists, ranging from The Rolling Stones to Adele, who objected to the candidate playing their music on the campaign trail. (Young announced in January that he had become a U.S. citizen; he has also been a longtime supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders.)