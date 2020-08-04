Beyoncé's 'Black is King' is a Sumptuous Search For Divine Identity

Beyoncé has made it part of her own mission to create divine images of Black people that can be, and obviously are, widely consumed. In some ways, this is a corrective to how Black people have been depicted in the past—lazy degenerates in the U.S., poor and starving in an ill-defined Africa, largely invisible in the Caribbean. But even that deserves interrogation—the idea of a corrective presumes a white gaze. Black people have always found ways to see the beauty and sanctity in each other, so what is there to correct? It also calls into question the limits of a production like this. Beautiful as it is, how does it aid Black people to associate blackness with wealth and riches many of us will never attain in this life? But capitalist concerns aside, Beyoncé takes great pains to associate Blackness not just with literal kings and queens, but also with community, consciousness and greatness. "I see us reflected in the world's most heavenly things," she says. "Black is King."

One of the critiques of the album in its original form was that it flattened the many distinct cultures and styles of the African continent into an easily consumable product, one that did not begin to approach a comprehensiveness of the sources it pulled from. Largely, that critique stands. But being too ambitious is hardly a negative. In fact, the project's preference for breadth over depth makes a kind of spiritual sense—where do you start in your quest to find your lineage when you've got an entire continent to scour?

Knowles' longing for an explanatory myth resonates deeply in Black Is King. Her own mother, Miss Tina the Matriarch has become a personified recurring theme in her work, as has her invocation of lineage. Always, Beyoncé takes pains to reach back before moving forward. But after two or three generations, who is there for her to reach back to? Who can she draw on? Whose ancestral memory can she reference? Black Is King marries the mundane and the divine in an effort to reconnect to the forgotten ancestry of all the Black peoples across the diaspora who have been ripped from their history by the violence of slavery and colonialism.

Before "Already," John Kani as Rafiki is heard in voiceover: "I know who I am, the question is who are you?" For many Black people, that question skews existential. Who are we without those who came before us? Who are we when we don't know who came before us? Beyoncé tries to draw a through-line from the diaspora back to the homeland that connects us, not necessarily to our roots, but to the possibilities that open up when we acknowledge that our lineage has more breadth than we can ever know. But she also asserts that we already have that knowledge within us. "Long live the king, you a king you know it."