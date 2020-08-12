A Podcast-Opera About Early Chatrooms is a Funhouse Mirror for Our Very Online Lives

Internet connectivity wasn’t commonplace in American households until 2001, so those who had access to chatrooms in the early ’80s were typically academics, tech professionals and hobbyists who could afford computers. In those days, to exchange selfies, one would have to print out a photo and send it by snail mail, so internet friendships were personal and intentional. Lisick learned a lot about this as a young nightlife columnist for SFGate in the ’90s. Her boss, John Coate, had worked at the WELL, an early online community, and he helped turn SFGate into one of the world’s first successful news sites.

In episode one of The Electronic Lover, we meet Margot Halperin, a midwife who leaves an off-the-grid commune for a new job where her expertise in emotional labor comes in handy for moderating a chatroom. Voicing the idealistic aspirations of the internet’s early adopters, Margot (voiced by Michelle Amador) sings: “You can connect people all over the world, he said / A free exchange of ideas, he said / Soon everyone will have one in their homes, he said / It will be the great equalizer, he said.”

But quickly, the women on the chat encounter mansplaining and misogynistic assumptions. Then, a user named Joan offers an idea that has been resonant from the days of Virginia Woolf to today’s online “safe spaces”: what the women need is a chatroom of one’s own.

“It was interesting when there was a caretaker keeping things cool,” says Lisick. “And now, there’s nobody doing that. I mean, look at our president. There’s no one that’s out there trying to maintain a level of safety for anybody.”

n our interview, Lisick and Mezzacappa decline to give too much detail about what comes next, as the following episodes still have yet to be recorded and are due out in 2021. But those dying to learn more about the action can read the 1985 Ms. Magazine article that served as the opera’s inspiration. It deals with a classic case of online catfishing.

“A lot of the things that happen will resonate with women’s and girls’ experiences on the internet,” Mezzacappa hints.

The concept of someone pretending to be someone else online has provided pop culture with endless fascination. It’s the basis of an MTV reality show and more recent controversies, like the identity reveal of influencer @EmoBlackThot, who attracted a massive following, mostly of Black women, by posing as one. The intrigue of an internet impostor is great fodder for a high-drama art form like opera, and the subject matter makes the podcast accessible even to those whose ears need adjusting to a sung storyline, with only a few spoken lines here and there from the narrator.

The ways catfishers infiltrate the emotions of their unwitting victims—typically people who feel alienated in their IRL worlds and are seeking connection through a screen—makes The Electronic Lover relatable and gripping.