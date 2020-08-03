Supporters Rally Around New Deal Mural Threatened by UCSF Construction

A detail of Bernard Zakheim's 'History of Medicine in California' at UCSF's Toland Hall, featuring Biddy Mason caring for a malaria patient. (Courtesy Living New Deal)
Temi Washington, the great-great-granddaughter of Bridget “Biddy” Mason, spoke about the importance of seeing Black lives represented in American history. The occasion was a virtual panel discussion for LaborFest, the first virtual event for the annual San Francisco celebration of labor movements and the history of workers. Washington was there to talk about the future of a New Deal-era mural featuring her ancestor, a nurse and midwife in 19th-century Los Angeles.
The story behind it certainly needs to be told,” Washington said of Bernard Zakheim’s 10-panel fresco History of Medicine in California. In early June, the University of California San Francisco announced the frescoes would need to either be moved or destroyed to make way for a new complex of care units at the school’s Parnassus Heights campus. The school offered to preserve the frescoes digitally.
But Washington, the Zakheim family, and community supporters emphasized digital files would be no replacement for viewing the frescoes in person. Many argue that removing the murals will erase the already little-known history of Biddy Mason in the process. Mason, brought to California by her enslaver, petitioned a Los Angeles court for her freedom in 1856, gaining the release of her entire extended family. She later worked with one of California’s earliest trained physicians, John S. Griffin. In Zakheim’s fresco, Mason and Griffin are shown as equals, caring for a patient with malaria.
Growing up, Washington said she did not see positive portrayals of Black lives in history. She believes the frescoes are a gift to the school. History of Medicine in California has greeted UCSF hospital workers and visitors to Toland Hall auditorium for over 80 years. Last week, San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin expressed his interest in the frescoes, introducing a resolution to the Board of Supervisors to declare the artwork a historic landmark.
Zakheim’s frescoes, funded by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) in 1935 through the New Deal arts program, depicts the transition from ancient and traditional medicinal practices to research and science-based approaches. The vibrant murals are curved along the walls of the auditorium. In addition to Mason, other medical practitioners of color treat patients with all varieties of diseases.
The GSA considers the frescoes to be the property of the federal government on loan to the university. But the building that houses them is now 103 years old; the university says it needs to be replaced.
“Nonetheless UCSF will continue to work in good faith with all parties to determine if a plan to save the murals is possible,” the school said in a statement.
Architects hired by UCSF said it would cost about $8 million to properly remove the frescoes. But Nathan Zakheim, the artist’s son, who has professional experience removing and conserving his father’s work, guarantees he can do the job for just $1 million. “I don't object to their $8 million quote because that's the sort of thing greedy conservators like to charge,” he said in the same LaborFest panel, “but I can do it for less than a million.”
UCSF says the pressures of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic make it difficult for the school to dip into their endowment funds and help the family save the frescoes. A UCSF spokesperson said they need to allocate their funds to different facilities within the building.
In a legal letter issued to the Zakheim family on June 4, UCSF stated the frescoes were set for demolition in the near future, giving the family 90 days to come up with a proposal to save them. Sources close to the project say that due to the ensuing outcry surrounding the frescoes’ potential destruction, that timeline may no longer be in effect.
Adam Gottstein, Bernard Zakheim’s grandson, is trying to increase public awareness around his grandfather’s frescoes. In the LaborFest panel, Zakheim family members and community supporters discussed the relevance of the murals to the working class and the public and the political nature that protects them.
Robert Sherins, a community member who supports the preservation of the murals, has written six books about Bernard Zakheim’s personal life and paintings. Sherins, as well as other supporters, emphasized the importance of preserving history, especially now.
“These frescoes tell the story like none other and they cannot be removed,” Sherins said, “or you will forget history—as everybody else has.”
