Supporters Rally Around New Deal Mural Threatened by UCSF Construction

“Nonetheless UCSF will continue to work in good faith with all parties to determine if a plan to save the murals is possible,” the school said in a statement.

Architects hired by UCSF said it would cost about $8 million to properly remove the frescoes. But Nathan Zakheim, the artist’s son, who has professional experience removing and conserving his father’s work, guarantees he can do the job for just $1 million. “I don't object to their $8 million quote because that's the sort of thing greedy conservators like to charge,” he said in the same LaborFest panel, “but I can do it for less than a million.”

UCSF says the pressures of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic make it difficult for the school to dip into their endowment funds and help the family save the frescoes. A UCSF spokesperson said they need to allocate their funds to different facilities within the building.

In a legal letter issued to the Zakheim family on June 4, UCSF stated the frescoes were set for demolition in the near future, giving the family 90 days to come up with a proposal to save them. Sources close to the project say that due to the ensuing outcry surrounding the frescoes’ potential destruction, that timeline may no longer be in effect.

Adam Gottstein, Bernard Zakheim’s grandson, is trying to increase public awareness around his grandfather’s frescoes. In the LaborFest panel, Zakheim family members and community supporters discussed the relevance of the murals to the working class and the public and the political nature that protects them.

Robert Sherins, a community member who supports the preservation of the murals, has written six books about Bernard Zakheim’s personal life and paintings. Sherins, as well as other supporters, emphasized the importance of preserving history, especially now.

“These frescoes tell the story like none other and they cannot be removed,” Sherins said, “or you will forget history—as everybody else has.”