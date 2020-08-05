How ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ and ‘I May Destroy You’ Humanize Rape Survivors

Big Little Lies was the first HBO show to break from this pattern. But the intelligent, expansive and empathetic explorations of rape and its fallout in I’ll Be Gone in the Dark and I May Destroy You represent a giant leap forward for the channel.

T

he Liz Garbus-directed I'll Be Gone in the Dark (which concluded Sunday) is an astonishing work of true crime documentary that’s equal parts chilling, devastating and life-affirming. Based on Michelle McNamara’s book chronicling her hunt for Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo, I’ll Be Gone’s six episodes are unflinching in the way they handle both the long-unsolved case and McNamara’s personal life.

The series deftly demonstrates the way rape can permanently impact not just the survivors of it—who, here, are given ample space to describe their own attacks, as well as their lifelong coping mechanisms—but also their partners, their families and their extended communities. It even gives space to the relatives of DeAngelo to talk about their own devastation, as well as the family’s history with abuse and sexual violence that may have influenced DeAngelo’s predation.

The genesis of the series is in the personal details of McNamara’s life, and her repeated run-ins with the orbits of sexual predators. When she was 14, the rape and murder of her 24-year-old neighbor, Kathleen Lombardo, prompted McNamara’s fascination with unsolved crime. She was assaulted by an older boss while working in Northern Ireland. And later, the self-medicating that ultimately led to McNamara’s accidental death was likely an attempt to cope with the details of the Golden State Killer case, an investigation that took up much of her personal time.

But the starkest difference between traditional TV depictions of rape and what we see in I’ll Be Gone in the Dark is how the men around the survivors deal with it. Here, when their loved ones are assaulted, it doesn’t spur men into action, or revenge, or suddenly transform them into saviors. It merely plummets them into a pain and confusion that they overwhelmingly struggle to articulate.

One survivor, Linda O’Dell, recalls asking her husband if he wanted to know what had happened. “He goes, ‘I know what happened,’” she recalls. “And he said, ‘I don’t wanna talk about it.’ He said, ‘I got rid of your pajamas and you don’t have to see those anymore.’ And I said, ‘Okay.’” Later, she says her son didn’t want her to be interviewed on camera for I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.