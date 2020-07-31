An SF Symphony Musician Could Serenade You In a One-On-One Concert

Since large, indoor gatherings won’t be happening for quite some time, musicians are getting creative with how they perform. Salsa and reggae bands are bringing generators and playing in the grass at Oakand’s Lake Merritt, guerrilla style. R&B star Kehlani put on a drive-in concert in Los Angeles. And at the San Francisco Symphony, world-class orchestral musicians are playing for one person at a time in private, six-foot-apart concerts.

The Symphony has already put on some of these 1:1 Concerts, as the program is called, for its donors, subscribers, volunteers and community partners, and now they’re opening them to the public. The shows are free, and people can sign up for a chance to attend through the ticket lottery, which opened on July 30.

So far, musicians have performed in the outdoor courtyards of Davies Symphony Hall, but the Symphony is looking to expand the series to other locations throughout the city in areas where crowds are unable to form. The 1:1 Concerts will take place every other week through Sept. 3, and additional dates may be added in the fall. Performances last 20-30 minutes, and the musician announces the surprise concert program in person.

More information can be found here.