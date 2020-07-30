The Peninsula Museum of Art Searches For A New Home—Again

Waters has always straddled the worlds of art-making and art administration. After graduating from Stanford in 1955 and starting a family, she founded the Twin Pines Art Center in Belmont in 1977. The Peninsula Museum of Art, which was established in Belmont in 2003 and moved to Burlingame in 2013, was created from the same blueprint: offering artists studio space to work as well as exhibit, and welcoming the public free of charge. The institution also filled a geographic niche, showcasing regional fine art south of San Francisco’s major museums and north of Stanford’s Cantor Arts Center.

For Kamrath and Chahal, their most crucial task is reimagining what their institution offers mid-peninsula arts patrons. “In a weird way, this eviction allows us to refocus on our core mission, which is identifying and elevating regional artists,” said Chahal. “This is an opportunity to look at our programming and ask, what has engaged the public the most? We’re using this time to reinvent and refocus on what best serves our local community and our fabulous regional artists.”

The PMA shuttered before the scheduled conclusion of an eclectic array of exhibitions, including Kamal Al Mansour’s Art is the Weapon, a showcase of the artist’s mixed-media assemblages, including large portraits of African American cultural icons like Maya Angelou and Fela Kuti.

The new leaders’ other top priority is identifying a new physical home for the museum—ideally in San Mateo County, where the PMA is the only major fine arts museum. Even before the coronavirus, Chahal notes, snarled traffic between San Jose and San Francisco, as well as a more deliberate focus on supporting nearby arts and culture, has meant more peninsula residents were intentionally investing in local art offerings.

“This is now even more obvious in this pandemic, as people stay close to home and become much more focused on their hyperlocal area,” Chahal said. “And that’s the mission of the museum!”

The point is salient for Kamrath, who got involved with the PMA after moving to the Bay Area from Minnesota two years ago. Living close to the museum, she initially signed up to be a docent and got more deeply involved after working closely with others who shared her passion. “I’m an aspiring artist, and I wanted to find a community I could relate to,” she said.

Chahal, who grew up in the Bay Area with an artist mother, returned to the region the same year the PMA moved from Belmont to Burlingame. At nearby major institutions, she noted, visitors might enjoy a marvelous exhibition but never get to meet the artists—unless those visitors were also major donors.