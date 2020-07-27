Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' is the Talk of India—And Not in a Good Way

''Life is never equal''

Throughout the series, female participants are encouraged to be flexible and submissive. Taparia advises her female clients to "adjust and compromise" when it comes to choosing their life partner. When Aparna Shewakramani, the headstrong lawyer, rejects her first match because he is not ambitious and would never move somewhere that didn't have an ocean nearby, Taparia says "she should not get a life partner if she is this negative."

Taparia's colleague tells another female client that she should be ready to uproot herself and move to another country, leaving behind career, family and friends, if her future husband asks her to do so. "Life is never equal," she tells the woman with a smile.

When a client is confused or indecisive, Taparia ropes in life coaches, astrologers and face readers—someone who looks at a picture and predicts compatibility or, in one case, twin births if there is a marriage.

The participants dissect their dates with friends and family and suffer romantic setbacks. In the last episode, Akshay Jakhete, the picky 25-year-old, even has a lavish pre-engagement ceremony with one of his matches.

In a memorable scene from an earlier episode, Jakhete's mom chides him for being fussy and says his older brother and sister-in-law wouldn't have a baby until he was married—so he's to blame for their delay.

"What did I do?" a slightly taken-aback Jakhete asks.

"The show has plenty of moments of secondhand embarrassment, which makes it great reality TV," Das says. "[But] it's impossible to be a single woman in India and watch it without being triggered."

Nikita Doval, a 39-year-old writer, says she felt triggered just a few minutes into the first episode. Doval went through a tough period in her 20s when her parents were trying to arrange her marriage.

Men would ask her to make up her mind based on a short first meeting. One highly educated man asked her if she was a virgin. Another, whom she was briefly engaged to, would get angry if she called him by his name because he considered it disrespectful.

"I had three or four panic attacks," Doval says. "Every ring of the phone used to make the bottom of my stomach fall out thinking, 'Oh my god, is it the boy's family calling to ask [if I've made a decision]?' "

The dark origins of arranged marriage

Critics say one of the show's biggest flaws is that it glosses over the dark roots of arranged marriage and glorifies it as a harmless, quirky alternative to dating.

Four out of five Indians have arranged marriages, which typically occur within the rigid bounds of Hinduism's ancient caste system—roughly based on a hierarchy of professions into which people are born. When people start looking for a spouse for their son or daughter, the candidates they shortlist are usually from their own caste. Indian newspapers are filled with matrimonial ads seeking matches from a particular caste.

It's a way "to ensure that the caste bloodline remains 'pure' and is not contaminated by the impure blood of lower castes," writes Suraj Yengde, an activist and scholar on caste.

Inter-caste marriages are rare in India today and often provoke familial violence. Dozens of Indians are killed each year—often by family members or in-laws—for marrying outside their caste.

Social reformers have promoted inter-caste marriage as a way to end the caste system. There are nongovernmental organizations that help inter-caste and inter-faith couples who may be in danger. The state of Haryana has a scheme to encourage inter-caste marriages wherein the couple gets a cash incentive if one of them is from a lower caste.

"Resilient targeted efforts are necessary to promote inter-caste marriage, which may loosen the noose of the caste system in India," write population studies experts Pralip Kumar Narzary and Laishram Ladusingh.

The meaning of ''fair''

Several times in the series, Taparia, while talking about a promising match, casually mentions "fair-skinned" as one of the participant's good qualities. While rattling off her preferences, one Indian-American participant says she's looking for someone who's "not too dark, you know, fair-skinned."