Lydia Night Takes on SWMRS—And Starts a New Phase For #MeToo

B
urger Records folded this week, under the weight of multiple allegations of sexual assault, harassment and coercion by members of bands signed to the label.
Days before the decision was made to shut down, and in light of survivor stories that had emerged, Oakland quartet SWMRS (who have released albums and EPs through a variety of labels, including Burger) stepped forward to share their stance on the issues at hand. The band’s four-part Instagram statement was, on the surface, a thoughtful acknowledgement of the cultural and systemic problems that can enable men to victimize young women.
“The music industry is deeply rooted in abusive patriarchal values,” the band wrote. “It’s impossible to overstate how deeply this permeates our culture ... Subverting patriarchy is a lifelong commitment to unlearning this abuse that we are conditioned to accept and regurgitate.”