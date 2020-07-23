Lydia Night Takes on SWMRS—And Starts a New Phase For #MeToo

Missing both of these cues is fairly commonplace.

In my own life, I think about the ex who considered himself a feminist but would sulk and badger me if I said no to sex. (I stayed with him for a long time because I was young and thought this was normal.) I think of the guy who disavowed sexual harassment on Facebook, but repeatedly forced my hand down his pants in the middle of a party until I had to leave to get away from him. (I stayed on friendly terms with him because we had so many mutual friends, it was awkward not to. When I brought it up, everyone kept telling me what a Nice Guy he was.)

Night’s story also reminds me of the affable, liberal man I was friends with for far too long because I failed to recognize that he was abusive to the women he dated. Shamefully, my eyes only opened when one of them broke down on my shoulder, told me what he did behind closed doors and asked if it “counted” as abuse.

These things always seem very complicated when you’re in the middle of them and pretty clear cut once you’re out. I’m sure everyone who knew about Night and Armstrong’s relationship had their reasons for staying quiet at the time. Maybe they dismissed Night’s age because she was in a band and already touring. Maybe they justified it because Night and Armstrong weren’t just a casual hookup. (According to Night, their involvement went on for “about a year.”)

Who knows where Night’s bandmates were in all of this. She says she kept the relationship secret from her parents, her best friend and her therapist at Armstrong’s behest. But it’s unclear what her band knew or whether they recognized the gravity of the situation Night was in.