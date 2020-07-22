Red Bull Announces New Grants for Oakland Artists

With COVID-19 cases climbing across the state, it’s unclear when California will advance to further stages of its reopening, and concerts and live performances are still far off in the future. That means many artists are missing out on income—and the data say as much, with the state reporting that 230,000 arts workers have filed for unemployment since the state began sheltering in place. Of course, official numbers don’t account for those who previously subsisted on cash payments and aren’t eligible for government aid.

To help artists in these uncertain times, Red Bull launched a new microgrant program in 20 cities, including Oakland. The company is awarding two artists a month $1,000 each through the end of the year, and the grant application is now live. The grants aren’t restricted to creative discipline, and artists are free to use the funds in whatever way suits their needs, including on living expenses. A panel of artists and activists from each city will review and select the grantees.

More details here.