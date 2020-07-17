W. Kamau Bell Gets Political with New Animated YouTube Series

Comedian W. Kamau Bell often uses humor to shed light on various forms of inequality, and his new series of animated shorts, Talk Boring to Me, is no exception. The new project premiered today on his YouTube channel, and in it Bell breaks down economic and political issues such as the gig economy, commercial farming and homelessness in five-minute segments animated by Idle Hands Productions.

Co-created with Jacob Kornbluth, these videos provide zoomed-out, big-picture takes on why life in the United States is the way it is. Bell unpacks the political decisions that have disenfranchised workers, small farmers, renters and public school students, especially those of color. With jokes and digestible talking points, he explains the policies that made America the land of unequal opportunity.

If you’re a diehard news consumer, the subjects covered in Talk Boring to Me might already be familiar. But the series is perfect for those who want to understand the historical context of the issues that shape our world, especially young people who aren’t taught about systemic inequality in their school curricula. Fans of The Daily Show and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, take note.