Houston's Hot-Stepping Zydeco Dance Fuses Creole and Black Cowboy Cultures

Editor’s note: This episode was filmed in February, before the coronavirus pandemic swept through the United States. Houston is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and we hope the community remains safe at home until it’s time to dance together again.

You see it in the images from Beyoncé’s “Formation,” the lyrics of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” and in the streets at Black Lives Matter protests. It’s the deep connection between Black culture and country life, and it’s long thrived in the Creole community of Houston, Texas, courtesy of zydeco music and dance.

The Houston scene traces its roots back to southwest Louisiana, where a music style called “French music” or “la la” was performed at house parties, a union of accordion, fiddle and triangle. Over the first half of the 20th century, Creole people from the region moved in waves to Houston, bringing their music with them. Facing racial segregation, they founded a neighborhood known as Frenchtown in Houston’s Fifth Ward.





Both economic prospect and natural disaster shaped these migrations, notably the Mississippi River Flood of 1927. But la la persisted despite geographic dislocation, settling comfortably into Frenchtown’s living rooms, porches, church bazaars and dance halls. It was musician Clifton Chenier (himself a transplant from Louisiana to Texas) who’s credited with blending the sounds of southwest Louisiana with the popular, emerging sounds of R&B, creating the modern, extremely danceable style of zydeco.

“Zydeco is rock and French mixed together, you know, like French music and rock with a beat to it,” Chenier once explained. Chenier added a washboard vest, electric guitar and bass, keyboards, a drumkit and the occasional horn to the traditional la la band, and was first recorded in Houston by the Bay Area’s Chris Strachwitz of Arhoolie Records. The word “zydeco” comes from the folk expression les haricots (ne) sont pas salés, or “the beans are not salted” (because times are hard).