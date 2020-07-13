Body Found in California Lake, Presumed to Be 'Glee' Actor Naya Rivera

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says it has recovered a body from Lake Piru. Divers have been searching the lake since shortly after Naya Rivera disappeared on July 8th from a boat after swimming with her 4-year-old son. The Sheriff's Department has scheduled a news conference for later today.

Best known for her starring role on the Fox show Glee, the actor is presumed to have drowned on Wednesday while boating on Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest, north of Los Angeles. Rivera was 33 years old.

For six seasons, from 2009-2015, Rivera played the role of an unexpectedly popular television anti-hero. Glee's Santana Lopez was a cynical, closeted high school cheerleader with charisma to burn and an ax to grind. "The only straight I am is straight-up bitch," Santana announced in Season 2. But the character's bullying eventually yielded to team spirit and a tender romance with another cheerleader, the sweet natured but dim Brittany.

Glee fans pushed for the story line, which became one of the most popular arcs on the show. "Who knows if the writers would have taken that relationship so seriously if there hadn't been such an outpouring for them to get together," Rivera told the Los Angeles Times in 2011.