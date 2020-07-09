KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Watch the Trailer For ‘Woke,’ a Comedy by SF Cartoonist Keith Knight
Arts

Watch the Trailer For ‘Woke,’ a Comedy by SF Cartoonist Keith Knight

Rae Alexandra
Lamorne Morris stars as Keef Knight in new Hulu comedy, 'Woke.' (Hulu)

The first trailer for Woke, based on the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight, has arrived. Knight, who was a longtime resident of San Francisco, wrote the script for the eight-episode comedy series with Marshall Todd, best known for his work on 2002’s Barbershop.

Woke stars Lamorne Morris (who played Winston on New Girl) as Keef Knight, a cartoonist who has a social and political awakening just as he’s on the verge of achieving mainstream success. As Keef struggles to adapt to seeing the world through new eyes, cartoons invade his everyday reality.

Woke is inspired in part by Knight’s long-running cartoon strip The K Chronicles, which ran in the San Francisco Examiner for five years. The strip won multiple awards for its insightful takes on politics, race and family, including the Harvey Kurtzman Award for Best Syndicated Comic Strip in 2007.

Woke is set in San Francisco, despite being filmed on location in Vancouver. Other notable cast members include SNL alum Sasheer Zamata and Blake Anderson from Workaholics. All eight episodes will hit Hulu on Sept. 9.

Sponsored