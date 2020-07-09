Watch the Trailer For ‘Woke,’ a Comedy by SF Cartoonist Keith Knight

The first trailer for Woke, based on the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight, has arrived. Knight, who was a longtime resident of San Francisco, wrote the script for the eight-episode comedy series with Marshall Todd, best known for his work on 2002’s Barbershop.

Woke stars Lamorne Morris (who played Winston on New Girl) as Keef Knight, a cartoonist who has a social and political awakening just as he’s on the verge of achieving mainstream success. As Keef struggles to adapt to seeing the world through new eyes, cartoons invade his everyday reality.