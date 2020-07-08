The CAREN Act is Real—And it’s Coming for Racist 911 Callers

The Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies Act (no, really) would amend the San Francisco Police Code to make it “unlawful for an individual to fabricate false, racially-biased emergency reports.” It’s a joint effort with California Assembly member Rob Bonta—an Oakland resident—who is working to introduce a bill that would make unjustifiable, racist calls to police a punishable offense statewide.

District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney was quick to sign on as a co-author of the CAREN Act.