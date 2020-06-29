Beyoncé to Drop Visual Album, 'Black is King,' on Disney+ in July

A new visual album written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé is on its way.

Black Is King will celebrate Black resilience and culture, and premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31, according to a press release. The album is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, the Beyoncé-curated soundtrack album for the Lion King animated remake released last July, in which she voiced the character of Nala.

"The visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," reads the statement from Disney and from Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment.

The film, which was in production for one year, will star the album's featured artists as well as special guest appearances. A minute-long teaser video is available on Beyoncé's website.

The press release says the album honors the voyages of Black families throughout time, and tells the story of a young king's journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. Guided by his ancestors, father and childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his "home and throne."