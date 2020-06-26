KQED is a proud member of
Julie Rodrigues Widholm Appointed New Director of BAMPFA
Gabe Meline
Julie Rodrigues Widholm begins her new role as director of BAMPFA in August. (Julie Rodrigues Widholm photo by Whitney Bradshaw; BAMPFA photo by Iwan Baan. )

The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) announced on Thursday the appointment of a new director: Julie Rodrigues Widholm, the current director and chief curator of the DePaul Art Museum (DPAM) in Chicago.

Widholm comes into Berkeley with high marks. During her five years at DPAM, the museum experienced a 40% increase in attendance and a tripling of its annual budget. She also oversaw the addition of 500 artworks to the museum's collection "with a particular emphasis on work by underrecognized artists from marginalized groups," according to BAMPFA's press release.

Widholm succeeds BAMPFA's exiting director Lawrence Rinder, whose history with the museum stretches back to the 1980s and whose role as director began in 2008.

“I am incredibly honored to join BAMPFA at this critical juncture to work collaboratively with staff, colleagues, faculty, students, and other stakeholders in the community to think deeply about what it means to be an inclusive academic art museum in the 21st century,” Widholm said in a statement. “I have long admired BAMPFA’s program, including the MATRIX program’s longstanding role in bringing emerging and underrecognized contemporary artists to the fore."

Windholm will start at BAMPFA on Aug. 1.