The Bay Area Book Festival Asks, Will Restaurants Survive?

The restaurant industry was already in an economically fragile state in the Bay Area, but COVID-19 has added a new dimension to that precarity. On the evening of Thursday July 2, the Bay Area Book Festival will host labor activist and president of One Fair Wage Saru Jayaraman, La Cocina executive director Caleb Zigas, and San Francisco Chronicle restaurant critic Soleil Ho, to answer the question: Will restaurants survive the pandemic?

Moderated by Davia Nelson of NPR’s Kitchen Sisters podcast, the virtual discussion will focus on the tremendous pressure that restaurants and restaurant workers face in order to survive under the pandemic.

The digital event is free and registration information can be found here.