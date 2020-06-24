Now Playing! Truth Breaks Through, From Pride Month to Ukraine’s Famine

The truth—societal truth, institutional truth, individual truth—is often concealed and camouflaged. History is written by the winners and all that. It occurs to me that June, which is celebrated as Pride Month, could also be called Tell Your Truth Month.
This week’s movie picks speak directly to the risk, joy and necessity of being true to yourself. Live large.
Frameline44 Pride Showcase
June 25–28
San Francisco’s expansive LGBTQ+ film festival has been downsized and (largely) deployed online this year on account of the pandemic. The bash opens Thursday, June 25 with a free screening of Ronald Chase’s 1971 short Parade, which documents the city’s first sanctioned Gay Pride Parade. (A Q&A will follow the 6pm screening on opening night, though the film—like almost everything in the lineup—can be viewed anytime during the four-day weekend.)
Jen Rainin’s brand new lesbian history, Ahead of the Curve, tracing the history of Curve magazine through founder Franco Stevens and her contemporaries, screens Saturday, June 27 at the West Wind Solano Drive-In in Concord and online. On the cusp of its HBO premiere, the new pulse-pounding verité documentary by David France, Welcome to Chechnya, screens digitally along with a June 27 Q&A.
The 2020 Showcase wraps with Thom Fitzgerald’s latest guerrilla attack on the culture wars, Stage Mother (Sunday, June 28), which hands the keys of a San Francisco drag cabaret to a conservative Texas choir director (Jacki Weaver). Can I get a witness?