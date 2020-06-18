Bandcamp Launches a Juneteenth Tradition to Benefit the NAACP

Bandcamp, the online music marketplace used by tens of thousands of independent artists and labels, has once again announced plans to donate its cut of one day's sales to a progressive cause, this time adding an annual commitment. On this and every subsequent Juneteenth—the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of African American slavery—the platform intends to direct its usual revenue share to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

In a statement, Bandcamp CEO Ethan Diamond described that fund as "a national organization that has a long history of effectively enacting racial justice and change through litigation, advocacy, and public education." Diamond added, "We're also allocating an additional $30,000 per year to partner with organizations that fight for racial justice and create opportunities for people of color."