Kareem Chadly’s Fatherhood Work Leads to First in Series of ‘Dad Chats’

In December of 2018, former 106.1 KMEL on-air personality Kareem “Radio Reem” Chadly’s son Damani Chadly was shot and killed in Fremont.

Since then, Kareem has stepped away from the world of media production to spend time with close family and travel the world. This weekend, Kareem is organizing his first public-facing event since the passing of his son.

On Friday at 6:30pm, Dads Evoking Change, the nonprofit Kareem founded just days after his son’s death— which he made to honor Damani Elijah Chadly by pulling from his son’s initials, is holding the first of its planned monthly seminars.

Kareem says the purpose of the organization is to give assistance, counseling and legal information to fathers through guest presentations from experts in given fields.

This week’s guest will be East Bay attorney Norah Alyami of Family Law Advocates Group PC.